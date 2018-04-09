Kesha officiates a same-sex wedding in her 'I Need a Woman' music video

In addition to being an advocate for LGBTQ rights, a chart-topping singer, and a brave spokeswoman in the #MeToo movement, Kesha is also a wedding officiant. She put those skills to good use this March when she presided over a same-sex wedding at the Bellagio in Las Vegas on the anniversary of the first same-sex marriage license issued in the U.S. on March 26, 1975.

Kesha unveiled a new music video for her single “I Need a Woman to Love” on Monday, featuring the wedding of Dani and Lindsay, which marked the third same-sex marriage she’s officiated. A longtime supporter of LGBTQ rights, Kesha’s single is included in a collection of reimagined wedding songs for the LGBTQ community titled Universal Love.

In the video, Dani and Lindsay speak movingly of seeing Kesha perform at PRIDE in 2015 and what it meant to them to see her be such a visible supporter of their rights. The video features Kesha meeting Dani and Lindsay before officiating their colorful ceremony.

Watch the video above for more. Distributed by MGM Resorts International, the Universal Love album is now available.