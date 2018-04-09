Goo Goo Dolls announce 20th-anniversary tour for Dizzy Up The Girl

If a thousand other bands could never reach you, then here’s some good news: The Goo Goo Dolls are reuniting this fall for a North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Dizzy Up the Girl.

The album, which debuted on Sept. 22, 1998, catapulted the band to mainstream success, especially after their song “Iris” was featured on the soundtrack to the film City of Angels, starring Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan. The song went on to earn three Grammy nominations. Dizzy Up the Girl also featured hit singled “Black Balloon,” “Slide,” and “Broadway.”

Warner Bros. Records

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform the entire album at every show, as well as an additional set featuring more of their hits and some surprises. “I am incredibly excited to share this album in its entirety with our fans,” lead singer John Rzeznik said in a statement.

The tour kicks off in Phoenix in September and wraps up in Las Vegas in November. Pre-sales begin Tuesday for Citi members, fan club members, and VIP package buyers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.

See the full list of tour dates below:

Sept. 30 Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren

Oct. 2 Houston, Texas at House of Blues

Oct. 3 Dallas, Texas at House of Blues

Oct. 5 Saint Louis, Missouri at The Pageant

Oct. 6 Indianapolis, Indiana at Old National Centre

Oct. 7 Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium

Oct. 9 Atlanta, Georgia at The Tabernacle

Oct. 10 Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte

Oct. 12 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore

Oct. 13 Washington, D.C. at The Anthem

Oct. 15 New York, New York at Beacon Theatre

Oct. 16 Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Theatre

Oct. 17 Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues

Oct. 19 Buffalo, New York at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Oct. 20 Buffalo, New York at Shea’s Performing Arts Center

Oct. 21 Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rebel Complex

Oct. 23 Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore

Oct. 24 Grand Rapids, Michigan at 20 Monroe Live

Oct. 26 Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theater

Oct. 27 Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theater

Oct. 28 Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater

Oct. 30 Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theater

Nov. 1 Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot

Nov. 3 Seattle, Washington at The Paramount THeater

Nov. 8 San Diego, California at House of Blues

Nov. 9 Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium

Nov. 18 Las Vegas, Nevada at The Joint