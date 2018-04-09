Goo Goo Dolls announce 20th-anniversary tour for Dizzy Up The Girl

If a thousand other bands could never reach you, then here’s some good news: The Goo Goo Dolls are reuniting this fall for a North American tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their album Dizzy Up the Girl.
The album, which debuted on Sept. 22, 1998, catapulted the band to mainstream success, especially after their song “Iris” was featured on the soundtrack to the film City of Angels, starring Nicolas Cage and Meg Ryan. The song went on to earn three Grammy nominations. Dizzy Up the Girl also featured hit singled “Black Balloon,” “Slide,” and “Broadway.”
The Goo Goo Dolls will perform the entire album at every show, as well as an additional set featuring more of their hits and some surprises. “I am incredibly excited to share this album in its entirety with our fans,” lead singer John Rzeznik said in a statement.
The tour kicks off in Phoenix in September and wraps up in Las Vegas in November. Pre-sales begin Tuesday for Citi members, fan club members, and VIP package buyers. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday.
See the full list of tour dates below:
Sept. 30 Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren
Oct. 2 Houston, Texas at House of Blues
Oct. 3 Dallas, Texas at House of Blues
Oct. 5 Saint Louis, Missouri at The Pageant
Oct. 6 Indianapolis, Indiana at Old National Centre
Oct. 7 Nashville, Tennessee at Ryman Auditorium
Oct. 9 Atlanta, Georgia at The Tabernacle
Oct. 10 Charlotte, North Carolina at The Fillmore Charlotte
Oct. 12 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at The Fillmore
Oct. 13 Washington, D.C. at The Anthem
Oct. 15 New York, New York at Beacon Theatre
Oct. 16 Red Bank, New Jersey at Count Basie Theatre
Oct. 17 Boston, Massachusetts at House of Blues
Oct. 19 Buffalo, New York at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Oct. 20 Buffalo, New York at Shea’s Performing Arts Center
Oct. 21 Toronto, Ontario, Canada at Rebel Complex
Oct. 23 Detroit, Michigan at The Fillmore
Oct. 24 Grand Rapids, Michigan at 20 Monroe Live
Oct. 26 Chicago, Illinois at Chicago Theater
Oct. 27 Minneapolis, Minnesota at State Theater
Oct. 28 Kansas City, Missouri at Uptown Theater
Oct. 30 Denver, Colorado at Paramount Theater
Nov. 1 Salt Lake City, Utah at The Depot
Nov. 3 Seattle, Washington at The Paramount THeater
Nov. 8 San Diego, California at House of Blues
Nov. 9 Los Angeles, California at Hollywood Palladium
Nov. 18 Las Vegas, Nevada at The Joint
