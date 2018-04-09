Carrie Underwood to perform new single at ACM Awards

Carrie Underwood’s road to recovery is leading her back onstage.

The Academy of Country Music announced on Monday that the country superstar will perform her new, yet-to-be-released single at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards. Underwood is also nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year and Vocal Event of the year for “The Fighter,” her collaboration with Keith Urban.

The performance will be Underwood’s first public appearance since her accident in November, when the singer fell down the steps outside of her home, sustaining multiple injuries including a broken wrist and damage to her face that required 40 to 50 stitches. Underwood has kept a low profile since the incident, refraining from posting photos of her face on social media and sharing with fans that she was “not quite looking the same.”

In recent days, however, Underwood has teased the new song and performance, sharing the release date for the new single: Wednesday, April 11 at 6 a.m. ET. She also shared photos of herself in the studio and rehearsing with her band.

Previously announced performers at the ACM Awards include Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Maren Morris, Keith Urban, and more. Reba McEntire is set to host.

The Academy of Country Music Awards will be broadcast live from Las Vegas on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.