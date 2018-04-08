Lady Gaga marks 10th anniversary of 'Just Dance': 'It's very emotional'

Can you believe it’s already been a decade of Lady Gaga? She can’t.

Sunday on social media, the pop star commemorated the 10th anniversary of the release of “Just Dance,” her chart-topping debut single.

“I can’t believe it’s been ten years since the release of Just Dance,” she wrote alongside a clip from the song’s music video. “It’s very emotional and I am so grateful to little monsters for sticking by me all these years. Cheers to many more, filled with love & bravery to be yourself. I love you so so much.”

For Gaga (born Stefani Germanotta), the party anthem was the song that started it all, emerging as a sleeper hit and ultimately going eight times platinum. Gaga penned “Just Dance” with Akon and producer RedOne, and it was the lead single on her first studio album, The Fame.

Since then, she’s sold tens of millions of albums, won six Grammys, toured the world, performed the Super Bowl halftime show, and branched into acting (even winning a Golden Globe for her work on American Horror Story). Later this year she’s slated to share the big screen with Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born and kick off a Las Vegas residency.

Check out Gaga’s anniversary posts above.