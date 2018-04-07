Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, more powerful women star in Drake's 'Nice for What' video

Drake dropped a new song, “Nice for What,” Friday night, and with it a star-studded music video (above), packed with powerful women from the worlds of Hollywood, dance, social media, fashion, and more.

Olivia Wilde, ballerina Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, model Jourdan Dunn, Tracee Ellis Ross and her Black-ish daughter Yara Shahidi, a cigar-smoking Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana (plus her two children), Instagram beauty stars and twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta (who also appeared in the cover art for Drake’s 2016 album Views), actresses Letitia Wright, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, singer-songwriter Syd, and Michelle Rodriguez grace the video for the song, which samples Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” off her five-time Grammy-winning 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

This latest track from the rapper is likely a run up to his next album, which is rumored to drop this year. On Jan. 19, Drake released “God’s Plan,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it still sits in the top spot 10 weeks after its release. That same day he released “Diplomatic Immunity,” which debuted at No. 7 but has since dropped off the chart.

The video, directed by Karena Evans, premiered on the YouTube channel for Drake’s OVO, the record label he co-founded in 2012.

Quickly after its release, Twitter lit up with reactions, commenting on the “strong, powerful, beautiful women” to the track’s “New Orleans bounce beat” and more.

See a sample of tweets below.

The new drake video has so many strong, powerful, beautiful women! pic.twitter.com/tTyGxLbCGe — Laura (@lauralas99) April 7, 2018

Drake a genius. Celebrated the beauty of black women in a beautiful way in ‘nice for what’ — Kevin Jeffrey (@keviniskj) April 7, 2018

Olivia Wilde, Issa Rae. Rashida Jones, Jourdan Dunn, Tiffany Haddish, Yara Shahidi, Letitia Wright, Emma Roberts, Zoe Salda Michelle Rodriguez, Syd and Tracee Ellis Ross are all in Drake video. I’m… he did THAT. — Now eject reject, witcho ratchet ass (@ZaynDiamonds) April 7, 2018

drake’s video was basically just women. i cant love this man more than i already do, it’s not possible. pic.twitter.com/95SpqolXu7 — ⭐️ (@frmdiningtabIes) April 7, 2018

Nice for what by Drake 😍😍😍 Is my new faaaave, I love it! For all them independent women out there 💪🏻👏🏻🙌🏻👊🏻👌🏻 — Z. (@zzz_labelle) April 7, 2018

A New Orleans bounce beat with a Lauryn Hill sample. I think Drake just dropped a summer bop. #Drake https://t.co/eOC3nHiLXy — Oh word? (@DWilliamsII_) April 7, 2018

drake sampled lauryn hill in this new single & I’m livingggg — ranya (@ranyassance) April 7, 2018

Lauryn Hill sample over a bounce beat with Drake’s lyrics and flow… I’m deffffff feeling this. Fuck yes. — CC. ✨ (@millymillennial) April 7, 2018

Booyyyyy the video drake released is just ask hot as the song. I’m stanning hard affffd. 🔥🔥🔥🔥😍😍😍🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Ba$edGod (@TotaLeeTatted) April 7, 2018