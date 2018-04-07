Olivia Wilde, Tiffany Haddish, Issa Rae, more powerful women star in Drake's 'Nice for What' video

Drake dropped a new song, “Nice for What,” Friday night, and with it a star-studded music video (above), packed with powerful women from the worlds of Hollywood, dance, social media, fashion, and more.
Olivia Wilde, ballerina Misty Copeland, Issa Rae, Rashida Jones, model Jourdan Dunn, Tracee Ellis Ross and her Black-ish daughter Yara Shahidi, a cigar-smoking Tiffany Haddish, Zoe Saldana (plus her two children), Instagram beauty stars and twins Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta (who also appeared in the cover art for Drake’s 2016 album Views), actresses Letitia Wright, Bria Vinaite, Emma Roberts, singer-songwriter Syd, and Michelle Rodriguez grace the video for the song, which samples Lauryn Hill’s “Ex-Factor” off her five-time Grammy-winning 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.
This latest track from the rapper is likely a run up to his next album, which is rumored to drop this year. On Jan. 19, Drake released “God’s Plan,” which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, where it still sits in the top spot 10 weeks after its release. That same day he released “Diplomatic Immunity,” which debuted at No. 7 but has since dropped off the chart.
The video, directed by Karena Evans, premiered on the YouTube channel for Drake’s OVO, the record label he co-founded in 2012.
Quickly after its release, Twitter lit up with reactions, commenting on the “strong, powerful, beautiful women” to the track’s “New Orleans bounce beat” and more.
See a sample of tweets below.
Comments