Tiffany Haddish lights it up behind the scenes of Drake's 'Nice For What' video

The ladies of “Nice For What” offered fans a behind-the-scenes look at the stellar music video for Drake’s latest single.

Dropping Friday night, the video features the likes of Tiffany Haddish, Grown-ish star Yara Shahidi, Insecure‘s Issa Rae, prima ballerina Misty Copeland, Zoe Saldana, and Black Panther breakout Letitia Wright — among many others.

Haddish, seen smoking a cigar in a tub overflowing with diamonds and jewelry, shared photos from filming and celebrated “#livingoutanotherdream.”

“loving the girl power,” Black-ish star Tracee Ellis Ross added with another look from the set. The Golden Globe winner sported a glistening sequin suit as she danced to Drake rapping, “That’s a real one, in your reflection/ Without a follow, without a mention/ You really pipin’ up on these n—/ You gotta be nice for what to these n—, I understand.”

Shahidi, who announced last year her plans to attend Harvard University, flaunted her college sweatshirt both in the video and in a pic posted to Instagram. The Florida Project star Bria Vinaite, speeding through the neon of “Nice For What” in a go kart, flipped the bird to the camera, as more featured stars revealed on-set moments.

Wright had already shared snapshots in March of her part in “Nice For What,” flaunting a red bomber jacket. “low camera Queens back at it,” she wrote on Instagram.

Karena Evans, the 22-year-old director behind the video, had teased in the weeks leading up to the big drop, “working on something special.”

Olivia Wilde, Rashida Jones, model Jourdan Dunn, Michelle Rodriguez, Emma Roberts, twin Instagram stars Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, and songwriter Syd are also spotted in “Nice For What.”

Watch the video above.