Here are all the pop culture references that Cardi B makes on Invasion of Privacy

Derek Lawrence
April 06, 2018

Her debut album was just released on Friday, but Cardi B has already mastered the art of the name-drop.

The Grammy-nominated rapper has finally unveiled Invasion of Privacy, which features guest appearances from Chance the Rapper, SZA, Migos, and more. But the more impressive roster is the people Cardi name checks over the 13 tracks.

Beyoncé earns the distinction as Queen of the Cardi references, getting mentioned multiple times, including once by Chance. Other high-profile names dropped by Cardi are Steph Curry, Angelina Jolie, and Rihanna, who she suggests has a threesome with her and Chrissy Teigen.

Read the full list below.

  • Beyoncé
  • Tina Turner
  • Steph and Ayesha Curry
  • Belly
  • TLC
  • Notorious B.I.G.
  • 2Pac
  • Tina Knowles
  • Mario
  • Plies
  • Angelina Jolie
  • Offset
  • Michael Jackson
  • Chrissy Teigen
  • Rihanna
  • Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes
  • “Resentment” by Beyoncé

