Lorde apologizes for posting bathtub photo with Whitney Houston lyrics

So much for a relaxing soak.

Lorde found herself in hot water Thursday evening after posting a photo on Instagram of a bathtub with the caption, “And iiii will always love you.” The lyric is from Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You,” which was made famous by Whitney Houston, and thus the wrong quote for Lorde to choose considering Houston died in 2012 from drowning in a bathtub. Three years later, Houston’s daughter with Bobby Brown, Bobbi-Kristina Brown, was eerily also found unresponsive in a bathtub. She remained in a coma for almost six months until her death in July 2015.

Social media immediately began ripping Lorde, calling the post “disgusting” and urging her to take it down. She quickly did, and then followed up with an apology in her Instagram story.

“Extremely extremely poorly chosen quote,” wrote the Grammy winner. “I’m so sorry for offending anyone — I hadn’t even put this together, I was just excited to take a bath. I’m an idiot. Love Whitney forever and ever. Sorry again.”

Lorde/Instagram

See some of the social media reactions below.

This is disgusting idk how people find it funny. Whitney was a legend. she was amazing. she was a queen. she was a strong black woman. I like lorde but this is truly disgusting pic.twitter.com/B5cR3tolaU — black female (@privsari) April 6, 2018

Lorde relaxing in her tub not knowing her entire comment section telling her to delete omg — jake (@lawronofsky) April 6, 2018

The funniest thing is how everybody is in Lorde's comment section like "SIS DELETE THIS NOO" and she's probably in her bathtub, no fucking clue what's going, having the time of her life — yasmin (@zarasglory) April 6, 2018

I’m trying TO SCRUB OFF MY LORDE TATTOOS SO FAST — J (@Jacobleeech) April 6, 2018