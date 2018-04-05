Frances Bean Cobain sings her first original song on anniversary of father's death

Frances Bean Cobain, daughter of Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love, has been playing around with a “baby bean of an idea” for her first original song. She revealed a snippet of the tune to the world, seemingly tied to the anniversary of her father’s death. Kurt died by suicide 24 years ago on April 5, 1994.

“I think I saw you when I was small/ I think I found you/ A penny for your good thoughts,” she sings in a video that was posted to Instagram on Wednesday night. “I think I found you/ Jesus hangs in your place on the cross/ All these hinges become unscrewed / Heaven knows it was a cage on earth.”

Cobain also writes to a user in the comments section that the full song features “a very freaky deeky line that goes ‘stable sable sold her heart/ no one asks her why she hides it in a casket in her house in a box/ find a fiend who reigns supreme in may/ fast enough for blooming buds to lay their eggs.'”

“There are so many memeable moments in this clip,” she elaborates in the video’s caption. “I’m SUPER restless because i can’t play guitar with long nails so I’m just sitting in my room alone singin to mah self… not having a TV in my house is the best decision because I’m forced to occupy my time with things that feed my brain & soul instead of wasting energy on thinking about not having to think.”

Cobain debuted her musical talents on Evelyn Evelyn’s “My Space.” She later shared a cover of Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” to social media in 2016 and covered Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah” in a separate video on Instagram in January.

The 25-year-old model and visual artist revealed in February of this year that she’s been living two years sober.

Though she wouldn’t delve into the specifics of her addiction, she wrote, “It’s an interesting and kaleidoscopic decision to share my feelings about something so intimate in a public forum. The fact that I’m sober isn’t really public knowledge, decidedly and deliberately. But I think it’s more important to put aside my fear about being judged or misunderstood or typecast as one specific thing.”