A$AP Rocky takes a trip through New York in new "A$AP Forever" video

The fashion killa’ is back. A$AP Rocky just unveiled the music video for his latest single, “A$AP Forever,” featuring Moby (who’s credited thanks to the track’s heavy sampling of his 1999 hit “Porcelain”).

Helmed by Dexter Navy, who also directed Rocky’s “LSD” visual, the video shows the Yammy Gang leader posting up at various New York spots with the rest of the A$AP Mob. Make sure to keep an eye out for the brief Moby cameo.

the new A$AP Rocky track A$AP Forever is based around 'porcelain'. i even make a little cameo in the mind-bending video.. #asapforever pic.twitter.com/vHECiVnPWw — moby XⓋX (@thelittleidiot) April 5, 2018

The 29-year-old artist, who is gearing up for his long-awaited third record, previously debuted “A$AP Forever” and another song, “Distorted Records,” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance art-type piece that mimics the “Forever” video’s final seconds.

Though Rocky’s last album, At.Long.Last.A$AP, was released in 2015, he hasn’t stopped making music, having released singles “Bad Company” and “Alive,” and contributing to the A$AP Mob’s Cozy Tapes Vol. 1 and Vol. 2.

Watch the new music video above.