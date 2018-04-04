Stevie Wonder shares star-studded video tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Exactly 50 years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Stevie Wonder is paying tribute to the Civil Rights leader and his legacy.

At 7:05 p.m. CT on April 4 — the exact anniversary of Dr. King’s death in 1968 — Wonder shared a star-studded video marking the occasion, reflecting on how King’s dreams for a better future live on.

“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s teachings and works have led me and the world to give peace a chance,” Wonder explains in the video. “Although Dr. King left us 50 years ago, his dream is still within all of us.”

The five-minute video includes dozens of politicians, activists, artists, and actors all honoring King’s words and sharing their own dreams. Participants include Common, Whoopi Goldberg, James Corden, Lupita Nyong’o, Katy Perry, Serena Williams, Meryl Streep, Samuel L. Jackson, Demi Lovato, Eva Longoria, Bruce Springsteen, Elton John, Chadwick Boseman, Janelle Monae, Cher, Jimmy Kimmel, Kesha, Jamie Foxx, Nick Jonas, Harry Styles, Paul McCartney, and Barack and Michelle Obama.

“Our dream is of a world where we recognize each other’s common humanity and that we shape for our children peace, justice, and opportunity for all,” the former president says.

Wonder, who joined Twitter to share the video, is encouraging people to share their own dreams by posting a video with the hashtag #DreamStillLives.

The singer and pianist has been a longtime champion of King’s legacy, and he was one of the most outspoken advocates in the original campaign to honor King with a U.S. holiday. His song “Happy Birthday” helped raise awareness for the campaign.