Everything you need to know about Camila Cabello's massive solo success

Camila Cabello’s life has never been the same since her time on X-Factor in 2012.

The Cuban-born singer has made a huge impact on the pop scene since leaving her group, Fifth Harmony, in 2016. Her first taste of solo stardom, the Machine Gun Kelly collaboration “Bad Things,” went gold after selling more than 500,000 singles.

Her solo album, Camila, debuted in January 2018, and featured the smash hit “Havana,” which went on to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. With the success of “Havana,” Cabello earned an opening spot on Bruno Mars’s 24k Magic tour as well as opening for gal pal Taylor Swift on the reputation tour. She’s also about to kick off her own headlining tour, Never Be the Same (more information can be found on her website).

