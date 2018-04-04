Which Bey and Jay are you and your bae?

Ten years ago this Wednesday, on the fourth day of the fourth month of the eighth (that’s four twice) year of the aughts, Beyoncé married Jay-Z. The pop queen and rap king have since had three children, dropped eight (that’s four twice, again) albums, and otherwise reigned benevolently over their adoring public — but it hasn’t all been easy.

There was the fight in the elevator, the whispers of infidelity, and the ludicrous rumor that Beyoncé actually faked her first pregnancy. But somehow, through it all, ’03’s very own Bonnie and Clyde have stayed crazy (and drunk) in love, and turned their struggles into sweet musical lemonade. So in celebration of the legendary power couple’s 10th wedding anniversary, take our quiz to find out which version of Jay and Bey you and your bae are!