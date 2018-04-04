A rapper covered Dr. Seuss' Wocket in My Pocket like it was Migos and Drake's 'Walk It Talk It'

Have you ever wondered what a Dr. Seuss story would sound like as a Migos song? Well, one intrepid YouTuber did.

Rapper Win Nevaluze recently shared a video of himself reading the Dr. Seuss classic There’s a Wocket in My Pocket to the infectious Migos track “Walk It Talk It,” featuring Drake. Although it may sound like an absurd idea, the end result is undoubtedly brilliant. He even adds some very Migos-esque ad-libs in, like “Momma read me a book!” and “Dr. Seuss!”

This is not the first time rappers have transformed Dr. Seuss’ work. In 2015, Tyler, The Creator appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live dressed as the Cat in the Hat to perform the newly discovered children’s book What Pet Should I Get?

