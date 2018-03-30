The Weeknd drops new EP, 'My Dear Melancholy,'

Exit Starboy, enter The Weeknd.

The 28-year-old artist dropped his new EP, My Dear Melancholy, on Friday, his first project since his 2016 Grammy-winning album, Starboy. But the new record is a departure from that dance-heavy LP, with the Canadian crooner returning to the moodier roots he first showcased back in 2011, on his buzzy debut House of Balloons.

The six-song collection features production from Skrillex, Mike Will Made-It, Daft Punk’s Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, and Frank Dukes. You can listen to it below.

In February, The Weeknd was featured on Black Panther: The Album standout “Pray For Me.” He was also recently announced as a headliner for this year’s Lollapalooza, and will be topping the bill at Coachella next month.