Taylor Swift drops second 'Delicate' video on Spotify

You can make Taylor Swift a drink, because the singer has a new video to celebrate: On Friday, Swift dropped the second clip for “Delicate” exclusively on Spotify.

In the new video, Swift wanders through the woods in one take, smiling and dancing. At one point, she gives a likely nod to boyfriend Joe Alwyn by pointing to a necklace with the initial “J” around her neck.

The star teased the new Spotify release on social media Thursday while rehearsing for the reputation stadium tour, which kicks off May 8 in Arizona.

Swift released the first “Delicate” visual during the iHeartRadio Music Awards earlier this month. Directed by frequent collaborator — and one of Swift’s famous defenders — Joseph Kahn, the energetic clip finds an invisible Swift escaping the pressures of fame and dancing in the rain.

Junko Cheng, an actress in the video, became an internet sensation when she tweeted about making her “teenage daughter proud” by working with Swift. “Sure enough, she really is a sweet person — humble and kind and not into herself,” Cheng told EW in an interview about the project. “She would make eye contact and ask about you, and just a really nice person.”

Previous reputation singles “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “End Game” have also received the music video treatment, and each is packed with Easter eggs, including clever references to boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

Swift’s promotion of reputation — the follow up to her massively successful 1989 — has been a success: It’s the first album since Adele’s 25 (2015) to sell two million copies.