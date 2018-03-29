Elton John reveals he hasn't received royal wedding invitation, jokes about Spice Girls

Elton John seemingly made time in his touring schedule for Prince Harry’s wedding to Meghan Markle, but as of right now, his calendar is wide open.

During an interview with BBCRadio2 about his new tribute albums, Revamp and Restoration, host Chris Evans asked the icon to reveal whether or not he’s attending the royal wedding on May 19. Despite the fact that John lives so close to St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle that he “could just roll down there,” John didn’t provide a definitive answer. “I can’t, because we haven’t had the invitation yet,” he said.

As royal wedding mania ramps up, John discussed speculation about whether he’d perform at the celebration alongside the Rolling Stones and Spice Girls. “Oh probably, yeah, and Kanye West and Kendrick Lamar,” he said, joking. “I mean, the Spice Girls, no one’s going to beat them off the stage, are they? I mean they’re just huge.”

The answer referenced Mel B’s recent comments on The Real about potentially attending and performing at the wedding with the rest of the Spice Girls, who recently announced their exploring reunion projects.

John also spoke about the end of his touring career on the Farewell Yellow Brick Road jaunt. “When I say it’s my farewell tour, a lot of people have been making comments, and I’m not gonna say who,” he said, possibly alluding to pal Rod Stewart’s recent teasing about the finality of his farewell.

“By the time I finish, I’ll be 74,” explained John, 71, who has two children — Zachary, 7, and Elijah, 5 — with husband David Furnish, 55. “I really want to spend the rest of my life with my boys. I’ve done over 5,000 shows, I’ve traveled since I was 16. I’ll probably do a show here and there, and I’m certainly not going to give up recording and writing and doing other things, like concentrating on philanthropy and stuff like that. But to be honest with you, I don’t want to travel anymore.”

He continued, “I don’t normally do a worldwide tour…but this is the final way of saying ‘Goodbye everybody, thank you very much,’ and it’s fabulous.”

