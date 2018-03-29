Listen to Cardi B's new single 'Be Careful'

Put on those red-bottoms and crank up the volume. Cardi B has dropped her latest single, “Be Careful.”

The rapper announced the impending release earlier Thursday on Instagram, alongside a photo of her decked out in hot pink. “Be Careful” marks the latest chart off her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, coming to your ears April 6.

The track has Cardi exploring a more subdued sound than her previous efforts, as she sings and raps about the consequences of a man willing to cheat on her — a likely nod to allegations of cheating by Cardi’s fiancé, Offset, in 2017:

“Be careful with me / Do you know what you doing? / Whose feelings that you hurting and bruising? / You gon’ gain the whole world / But is it worth the girl that you losing?”

The Bronx rapper recently addressed the scandal in an interview with Cosmopolitan, stating “I want to work out my sh– with [Offset], and I don’t got to explain why. I’m not your property. This is my life … It’s not right, what he f—ing did — but people don’t know what I did, ’cause I ain’t no angel.”

Since the release of her hit single “Bodak Yellow” last June, Cardi B has been an unstoppable force in music and pop culture. In January she became only the second woman to have four songs simultaneously placed in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the second week in a row, tying Beyoncé for the record. She landed another hit with “Finesse,” her duet with Bruno Mars that paid homage to the beloved ’90s sketch comedy show In Living Color. Cardi B will also join Mars on the final leg of his 24k tour later this fall.

Cardi fans can also look forward to her debut appearance as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live, opposite Black Panther star and first-time host Chadwick Boseman. The episode airs April 7, just one day after her debut album officially hits shelves.