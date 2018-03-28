How Logic transformed from Robert Bryson Hall II into a Grammy-nominated rapper

Logic is only 28, but the musician is just getting started.

Born Robert Bryson Hall II, Logic hails from Gaithersburg, Maryland. He released his debut album, Under Pressure, in 2014 after being signed to Def Jam Records and opening for Kid Cudi on tour.

Logic went on to tour with G-Eazy in 2016 and drop his third album, Everybody, in 2017. The collection features his popular single featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid, 1-800-273-8255. Advocating for mental health awareness and suicide prevention, the powerful collaboration earned two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Music Video and led to an emotional performance on music’s big night.

Logic’s mixtape Bobby Tarantino II was released in March. He’ll next be seen on the Bobby Tarantino vs. The World tour.

Learn more about Logic in the latest installment of The Upbeat, a new video series presented by Citi, above.