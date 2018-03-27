Mariah Carey invites you to play her own version of March Madness

Want to get in on the March Madness fun, but you don’t know anything (or care) about NCAA basketball? Mariah Carey has got you covered.

On Tuesday, which also happens to be Carey’s 48th birthday, the singer posted her own version of March Madness, pitting 32 of her songs against one another in a battle of her number one hits versus her singles. “March Madness. What’s your winner #327?” Carey asked in her Instagram post, also referencing her birthdate with a hashtag.

So go ahead and print out your own bracket — which was created by one of the diva’s fans — and try to decide whether your favorite Mariah tune is “Always Be My Baby” or “All I Want for Christmas Is You” or something else entirely.

Carey is having a busy birthday week. The singer was spotted at the Kids’ Choice Awards over the weekend with her ex-husband Nick Cannon and their 6-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan. We can only imagine how the singer is celebrating tonight. Perhaps she’s filling out a bracket?