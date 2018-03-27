Cardi B reveals Invasion of Privacy album cover, release date

Queen Cardi continues to make money moves. Her latest: finally announcing her long-awaited debut album, Invasion of Privacy.

Cardi B shared the good news on Instagram Monday night, posting a picture of the album cover along with the release date. “My album cover !!! LADIES AND GENTS ! My album INVASION OF PRIVACY will be out next week April 6!!!!!!!❤💪🏾,” reads the caption.

The rapper previously teased the album release while accepting the award for Best New Artist at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. “My album will be coming in April. Yes, sir. April,” she said at the end of her acceptance speech. “Stay tuned, motherf—ers!”

Since releasing the smash hit “Bodak Yellow” in June, Cardi has been an unstoppable force in life and on the charts. In January, she became the second woman to have four songs simultaneously placed in the top 10 of Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart for the second week in a row, tying Beyoncé for the record. In the fall, she’ll join her “Finesse” collaborator Bruno Mars on the final leg of his 24k Magic tour.

Cardi B can next be seen making her debut as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live alongside the King of Wakanda, first-time host Chadwick Boseman, on April 7, the day after the release of Invasion of Privacy.