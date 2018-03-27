Erykah Badu, Janelle Monáe will headline Afropunk's Brooklyn lineup

It’s time to “Dance Apocalyptic” because a host of stars are charting a course for Afropunk’s Brooklyn festival from Aug. 25-26.

Janelle Monáe, Erykah Badu, Miguel, and Tyler, The Creator are set to headline the lineup, which will also include The Internet, Twin Shadow, Ibeyi, H.E.R., Daniel Caesar, Lolawolf, Jaden Smith, Willow Smith, Trash Talk, The Fever 333, Denzel Curry, Smino, Jamila Woods, Jessie Reyes, Wicked Wisdom, Fantastic Negrito, Lion Babe, Mahalia, Nakhane, jpegmafia, Duckwrth, Nova Twins, Sho Madjozi, Manthe Ribane, Youthman, and Black Pantera.

Concerts will be held at Brooklyn’s Commodore Barry Park.

Meanwhile, over at Afropunk Atlanta, N.E.R.D, The Internet, Wicked Wisdom, Benjamin Booker, Noname, Little Simz, Serpentwithfeet, Gaika, Yves Tumor, and Kari Faux will perform in a series of concerts from Oct. 13-14 at the Carnival of Consciousness. Additional artists will be announced at a later time.

These performers will come together under Afropunk’s 2018 mission statement, titled “The People Resist.”

“This resistance is not new!” the statement reads. “We, the people who have lived under the thumb of white supremacy, gender, inequality, homophobia, environmental rape and economic apartheid have always known that when the world is an outrage, the sensible thing to do is defy it. Resistance is survival, not just a hashtag. But if it’s going to be a social media call to political arms, let’s make that f—er count!”

Tickets for Afropunk Brooklyn are already available on the festival’s website with a new BOGO (buy one, get one) initiative. For each general admission ticket sold, one additional ticket will be given to a New York City area youth.

A sales date for the Carnival has not yet been announced.