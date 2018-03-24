Watch Jennifer Hudson’s powerful performance at March For Our Lives in Washington

Jennifer Hudson closed out the March For Our Lives rally in Washington with a powerful performance of Bob Dylan’s protest anthem “The Times They Are a-Changin.’”

The singer — who lost her mother, brother, and nephew to gun violence in 2008 — was accompanied on stage by a D.C. choir and later joined by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

“We all came here for change today,” Hudson told the crowd during her performance. “We’re all here for a reason. We’ve all got a story; we’ve all got a purpose. And we all want change.”

MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Hudson was just one of the performers at Saturday’s event, which demanded action against gun violence. Others included Lin-Manuel Miranda and Ben Platt, Ariana Grande, Common, and Miley Cyrus.

Other stars took part in marches around the country, in addition to sharing support for the movement on social media.

Watch Hudson’s performance in the video above.