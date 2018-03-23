Despite her album title’s invocation to “speak now,” Taylor Swift is typically silent when it comes to political topics. The singer even came under fire during the 2016 election for declining to discuss who she might vote for.

Yet, Swift finally has a topic she cannot stay silent about: gun violence. Friday on Instagram, the singer shared her support for the “March for Our Lives” happening across the country on Saturday, March 24.

“No one should have to go to school in fear of gun violence. Or to a nightclub. Or to a concert. Or to a movie theater. Or to their place of worship,” Swift wrote on Instagram next to the logo for the march. “I’ve made a donation to show my support for the students, for the March For Our Lives campaign, for everyone affected by these tragedies, and to support gun reform. I’m so moved by the Parkland High School students, faculty, by all families and friends of victims who have spoken out, trying to prevent this from happening again.”

Swift’s message of support came alongside countless other celebrities speaking out against gun violence in the wake of the Parkland High School massacre where 17 people were killed last month, and she joins many in speaking up in support for the movement.