Watch The Office cast hilariously explain Kanye West's albums

Kanye albums described by The Office 😂 pic.twitter.com/klUzGNiVPJ — Kanye The Best (@kanye_the_best) March 22, 2018

As it happens, there was some truth muddled with the ramblings of Michael Scott. It just took an internet connoisseur with a working knowledge of Kanye West albums to siphon it out.

A new video making the rounds online, as shared by Twitter user @kanye_the_best, cuts together clips from The Office to serve as descriptors for the rapper’s releases. (Where’s that Conspiracy Keanu Reeves meme when you need it?)

For an explainer on Yeezy’s The College Dropout from 2004, we turn to Steve Carell‘s character from season 4, when he tried train hopping to escape his crippling debt. “What am I doing? Blowing dodge,” he says. “I’m gettin’ outta town. Whatever you call it, I’m running away from my responsibilities. It feels good.”

What about 2005’s Late Registration? What’s that all about? Michael’s “bee-bopping” imitation of jazz music will give you an idea.

As for West’s My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, he’s essentially saying, “Do I need to be liked? Absolutely Not. I like to be liked. I enjoy being liked. I have to be liked. But it’s not like this compulsive need to be liked, like my need to be praised.”

Watch Scott and his Office crew explain West’s other albums in the video above.