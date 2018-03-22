Taylor Swift's reputation is first album since Adele's 25 to sell 2 million copies

The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now because she’s celebrating a big milestone.

According to numbers released by Nielsen Music (via Billboard), Swift’s reputation sold 5,000 copies for the week ending March 15, thus pushing it over the 2 million mark in sales. That makes reputation the first album since Adele’s 25, released in 2015, to break that mark.

reputation is now Swift’s sixth album to hit 2 million in sales, following 1989, Red, Speak Now, Fearless, and her self-titled debut album. It took 18 weeks for reputation to cross 2 million in sales; by contrast, Adele’s 25 reached the number in three days while Swift’s prior album, 1989, sold 2 million in three weeks.

reputation was one of only two albums to sell more than 1 million copies in 2017, along with Swift pal Ed Sheeran’s Divide.

Swift will launch her reputation tour on May 8 in Arizona.