SZA says her next album will be her last

It hasn’t even been a year since her first album was released, but SZA is already talking retirement.

In a new interview with Flaunt, the 27-year-old singer says that her upcoming follow-up to Ctrl will be the end of her music career.

“I’m still miserable,” she said. “My world got so much smaller so fast. I have so much to write about. I feel like I’m in a cage. I’m making the best album of my life for this next album and I know that… because it’s going to be my last album.”

Now, it should be noted that the interviewer says SZA’s statement was delivered with a grin. But the singer, who went winless at January’s Grammys despite five nominations, also declared, “God didn’t give me the Grammys, because he knows I would have quit, like ‘I have nothing else to do.’”

