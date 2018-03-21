There's more to Jessie Reyez than her scorching Calvin Harris song

Jessie Reyez is only 26-years-old, but her success in the music business has been a long time coming.

The singer, born in Canada to Colombian parents, worked to get her music heard by handing out copies of her mixtape to DJs while they were performing. One of those DJs was Calvin Harris, who years later would feature Reyez on the track “Hard to Love” from his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.

Her first EP, Kiddo, was released in 2017, with tracks such as lead single “Figures” and “Gatekeeper,” a song with candid lyrics about the misogyny and sexual abuse in the music industry. “Don’t you know, don’t you know?/We are the gatekeepers/Spread your legs, open up/You could be famous,” she sings on the track, the music video for which you can watch below.

Reyez will perform at this year’s Bonnaroo festival in June. Tickets for upcoming shows are available here.

Learn more about Reyez in the latest installment of The Upbeat, a new video series presented by Citi, above.