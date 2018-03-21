Watch Darren Criss and JC Chasez belt *NSYNC hits at '90s-tastic party

Boyband fans, rejoice: Darren Criss shared the stage with *NYSYNC singer JC Chasez during a show on St. Patrick’s Day.

Criss held an intimate gig at The Roxy in L.A. on St. Patrick’s Day with a ’90s twist. The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story actor and musician played classic ’90s tunes like Smash Mouth’s “All Star,” Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” and Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much.” But no ’90s tribute would be complete without a real ’90s star singing into the mic, so luckily Criss had one on call.

The former Glee actor invited Chasez up to the stage. “When you’re Darren Criss, you can call people…while you’re eating pancakes this morning, and invite them to a ’90s party, and while you’re at it, you have to sing,” Chasez said in one fan video.

Darren's 90's party at The Roxy via Vanessa Lengies' Instagram Story https://t.co/1FB5wvr6zb pic.twitter.com/Xp4KyoFfym — Darren Criss Army (@DarrenArmy) March 18, 2018

The duo performed acoustic versions of *NSYNC’s debut American single, “I Want You Back,” as well as the popular “Tearin’ Up My Heart,” much to the delight of the crowd.

The performance came before Tuesday’s news that *NSYNC will receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in late April.

Check out clips from the performance above, and see even more fan videos from the concert below.