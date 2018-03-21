Bruce Springsteen extends Broadway show through December

Bruce Springsteen announced a final extension of his Broadway show, Springsteen on Broadway, on Wednesday — but it’s a massive one. The Boss will continue to perform at New York’s Walter Kerr Theater through Dec. 15, with 81 additional shows beginning July 10.

Springsteen’s one-man show officially opened on Oct. 12, 2017, and by the time he wraps the production’s final performance, he will have staged it 236 times. For Springsteen on Broadway, the Boss blends readings from his 2016 memoir Born to Run with reworked versions of songs from his voluminous catalog.

“Nothing about Springsteen on Broadway feels like an easy cash-grab, or even simply a rock star looking for a kinder schedule that doesn’t involve trekking from city to city day after day,” EW wrote in an A- review of the show. “Springsteen on Broadway lets one of popular music’s most beloved icons flex all kinds of creative muscle in a rare, intimate setting that showcases the true breadth of talents.”

The Broadway production interrupts Springsteen’s typically rigorous touring schedule: In 2016, his acclaimed The River Tour raked in $268.3 million en route to becoming the year’s highest-grossing trek.

Tickets for the newly announced shows go onsale March 28 via Ticketmaster.