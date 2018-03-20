Beyoncé and JAY-Z announce additional tour dates

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going back on tour together, and demand is sky-high. Last week the couple first announced their OTR II Tour (a sequel of sorts to 2014’s On the Run Tour), but demand has already been so overwhelming that new dates have been added. The tour will now stop in three additional cities — Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, South Carolina; and Seattle — while second dates have been added in Washington, D.C.; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; Atlanta; Los Angeles; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.
The OTR II Tour will start in Europe before moving to North America. Beyoncé and JAY-Z will kick things off in Cardiff, U.K. on June 6 and then make their way through the United Kingdom and continental Europe until they arrive in Cleveland for the July 25 show. They’ll tour North America until the just-announced final date in Seattle on Oct. 4.
Check out the tour schedule below, with new dates in bold.
OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:
June 6 — Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium — On sale March 23
June 9 — Glasgow, UK — Hampden Park — On sale March 23
June 13 — Manchester, UK — Etihad Stadium — On sale March 23
June 15 — London, UK — London Stadium — On sale March 23
June 19 — Amsterdam, NL — Amsterdam Arena — SOLD OUT
June 20 — Amsterdam, NL — Amsterdam Arena — On sale March 26
June 23 — Copenhagen, DK — Parken Stadium
June 25 — Stockholm, SW — Friends Arena — On sale March 23
June 28 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion
June 30 — Warsaw, PL — PGE Narodowy — On sale March 23
July 3 — Cologne, DE — RheinEnergieStadion
July 6 — Milan, IT — San Siro
July 8 — Rome, IT — Stadio Olimpico
July 11 — Barcelona, ES — Olympic Stadium
July 14 — Paris, FR — Stade de France
July 17 — Nice, FR — Allianz Riviera
OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:
July 25 — Cleveland, OH — FirstEnergy Stadium
July 27 — Washington, D.C. — FedExField — On Sale March 26
July 28 — Washington, DC — FedExField — SOLD OUT
July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 2 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium — SOLD OUT
Aug. 3 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium — On sale March 26
Aug. 5 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium
Aug. 8 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium
Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field — SOLD OUT
Aug. 11 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field — On sale March 26
Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field
Aug. 16 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium — On sale March 26
Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY — New Era Field
Aug. 21 — Columbia, SC — Williams-Brice Stadium — On sale March 26
Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN — Vanderbilt Stadium
Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium — SOLD OUT
Aug. 26 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium — On sale March 26
Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium
Aug. 31 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium
Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium
Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome
Sept. 15 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium
Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — University of Phoenix Stadium
Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl — SOLD OUT
Sept. 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl — On sale March 26
Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — SDCCU Stadium
Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium
Oct. 2 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place
Oct. 4 — Seattle, WA — CenturyLink Field — On sale March 26
For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com, and www.rocnation.com. Presale info here and from Tidal:
