Beyoncé and JAY-Z announce additional tour dates

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are going back on tour together, and demand is sky-high. Last week the couple first announced their OTR II Tour (a sequel of sorts to 2014’s On the Run Tour), but demand has already been so overwhelming that new dates have been added. The tour will now stop in three additional cities — Columbus, Ohio; Columbia, South Carolina; and Seattle — while second dates have been added in Washington, D.C.; East Rutherford, New Jersey; Chicago; Atlanta; Los Angeles; and Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The OTR II Tour will start in Europe before moving to North America. Beyoncé and JAY-Z will kick things off in Cardiff, U.K. on June 6 and then make their way through the United Kingdom and continental Europe until they arrive in Cleveland for the July 25 show. They’ll tour North America until the just-announced final date in Seattle on Oct. 4.

Check out the tour schedule below, with new dates in bold.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 6 — Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium — On sale March 23

June 9 — Glasgow, UK — Hampden Park — On sale March 23

June 13 — Manchester, UK — Etihad Stadium — On sale March 23

June 15 — London, UK — London Stadium — On sale March 23

June 19 — Amsterdam, NL — Amsterdam Arena — SOLD OUT

June 20 — Amsterdam, NL — Amsterdam Arena — On sale March 26

June 23 — Copenhagen, DK — Parken Stadium

June 25 — Stockholm, SW — Friends Arena — On sale March 23

June 28 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion

June 30 — Warsaw, PL — PGE Narodowy — On sale March 23

July 3 — Cologne, DE — RheinEnergieStadion

July 6 — Milan, IT — San Siro

July 8 — Rome, IT — Stadio Olimpico

July 11 — Barcelona, ES — Olympic Stadium

July 14 — Paris, FR — Stade de France

July 17 — Nice, FR — Allianz Riviera

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 — Cleveland, OH — FirstEnergy Stadium

July 27 — Washington, D.C. — FedExField — On Sale March 26

July 28 — Washington, DC — FedExField — SOLD OUT

July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 2 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium — SOLD OUT

Aug. 3 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium — On sale March 26

Aug. 5 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium

Aug. 8 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium

Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field — SOLD OUT

Aug. 11 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field — On sale March 26

Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field

Aug. 16 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium — On sale March 26

Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY — New Era Field

Aug. 21 — Columbia, SC — Williams-Brice Stadium — On sale March 26

Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN — Vanderbilt Stadium

Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium — SOLD OUT

Aug. 26 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium — On sale March 26

Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium

Aug. 31 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium

Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium

Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Sept. 15 — Houston, TX — NRG Stadium

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — University of Phoenix Stadium

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl — SOLD OUT

Sept. 23 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl — On sale March 26

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — SDCCU Stadium

Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium

Oct. 2 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place

Oct. 4 — Seattle, WA — CenturyLink Field — On sale March 26

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com, and www.rocnation.com. Presale info here and from Tidal: