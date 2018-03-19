Migos, Drake team up for 'Soul Train'-inspired 'Walk It Talk It' video

Migos have shared a new visual cut from Culture II that would make Don Cornelius proud.

The video for “Walk It Talk It,” featuring a Jheri curl-wearing Drake, is set in a fictional dance variety show aptly titled “Culture Ride.” The clip also stars the “hostess with the mostest” Ron Delirious played by Jamie Foxx, and enough ’70s-themed splendor to make a Bee Gee blush.

Migos and Drake walking away with video of the year ….. Jamie Fox is in it as well 🔥🔥🔥🤘🏽🤘🏽🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/9YqAgSPkke — ToMuchSi (@ToMuchSi) March 18, 2018

walk it like i talk it the video of the year. drake got me weak lmfao pic.twitter.com/gewN7MFt8T — was @LILAFRIMANE (@LORAFRIMANE) March 18, 2018

Migos recently served as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live alongside host Charles Barkley, where they performed two tracks, “Stir Fry” and “Narcos,” from their No. 1 album Culture II.