Migos, Drake team up for 'Soul Train'-inspired 'Walk It Talk It' video

Ernest Macias
March 19, 2018 AT 11:25 AM EDT

Migos have shared a new visual cut from Culture II that would make Don Cornelius proud.

The video for “Walk It Talk It,” featuring a Jheri curl-wearing Drake, is set in a fictional dance variety show aptly titled “Culture Ride.” The clip also stars the “hostess with the mostest” Ron Delirious played by Jamie Foxx, and enough ’70s-themed splendor to make a Bee Gee blush.

Migos recently served as the musical guests on Saturday Night Live alongside host Charles Barkley, where they performed two tracks, “Stir Fry” and “Narcos,” from their No. 1 album Culture II. 

