Lin-Manuel Miranda, Ben Platt release Hamilton/Dear Evan Hansen mash-up ‘Found/Tonight’

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s latest “Hamildrop” is officially here, with a special guest and benefitting a good cause.

The Hamilton creator teamed up with Dear Evan Hansen’s Ben Platt for an emotional mash-up of songs from their hit musicals, combining “The Story of Tonight” and “You Will Be Found.” A portion of proceeds from the track, called “Found/Tonight,” will go to the March For Our Lives initiative.

Miranda heavily teased the drop on social media in recent days, calling it “our Musical Theater Marvel/DC Crossover.”

Platt also shared a photo of the pair in the recording studio, saying he was “honored” to team up with Miranda for the track, which was arranged by Alex Lacamoire, the orchestrator who worked on both Hamilton and Dear Evan Hansen.

Other “Hamildrop” releases have included “Weird Al” Yankovic’s “Hamilton Polka” and the Decemberists’ “Ben Franklin’s Song.”

Listen to “Found/Tonight” above.