Fifth Harmony announces 'hiatus' to 'pursue solo endeavors'

After months of speculation, Fifth Harmony announced Monday that they are taking some time apart to pursue their solo careers.

The pop group — comprised of remaining members Ally Brooke, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane — shared the news in a lengthy note on Twitter.

“Reflecting on the past six years since we started on X-Factor, we’ve realized just how far we’ve come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever,” the note began. “We’ve really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can’t begin to express our gratitude to y’all for coming along with us on this wild ride!”

The group continued: “After six years going hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors.”

Leaving the door open for future projects together, the group wrote, “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

The bandmates went on to thank their fans for their “love and encouragement” and clarify that their upcoming scheduled shows together will go on as planned.

The news comes one year and three months after the group announced Camila Cabello’s departure in December 2016. In the time since, Cabello has released her self-titled chart-topping album spawning the hit single “Havana,” and each of the remaining Fifth Harmony singers has worked on solo projects.

Read their complete note above.