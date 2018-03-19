Cardi B says female hip-hop artists have been excluded from the #MeToo movement

Several women in Hollywood continue to come forward with stories of sexual misconduct against powerful men in the entertainment world following reports of Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged abuses in October 2017. Most recently, Jennifer Lopez told Harper’s Bazaar about a shocking incident where a director commanded her to “take off her shirt and show her boobs.” (Although she was terrified, she did not comply and got out of the situation unscathed. But not all female entertainers in the music industry think the landscape is ripe for them to speak up. Chart-topping rapper Cardi B says that women like herself in hip-hop don’t have the same space or freedom to share stories about the sexual harassment they’ve endured.

“A lot of video vixens have spoke about this and nobody gives a f–k,” she told Cosmopolitan about women in hip-hop music videos. “When I was trying to be a vixen, people were like, ‘You want to be on the cover of this magazine?’ Then they pull their d—s out. I bet if one of these women stands up and talks about it, people are going to say, ‘So what? You’re a ho. It don’t matter.’”

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper also took aim at men who’ve publicly declared their support for the #MeToo movement, indicating she’s skeptical of their allegiance to the cause. “These producers and directors,” she said. “They’re not woke, they’re scared.”

During the revealing interview, the former exotic dancer also stood up for strippers. Cardi B, who famously resorted to stripping before her career took off to escape an abusive relationship, addressed why she continues to highlight her pole-dancing days: “People say, ‘Why do you always got to say that you used to be a stripper? We get it.’ Because y’all don’t respect me because of it, and y’all going to respect these strippers from now on,” she told the glossy. “Just because somebody was a stripper don’t mean they don’t have no brain.”