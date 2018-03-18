Demi Lovato celebrates 'sober birthday' with DJ Khaled and Kehlani onstage

Demi Lovato’s touring partners DJ Khaled and Kehlani helped her celebrate a milestone anniversary in her battle with addiction.

During a performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night, Khaled and Kehlani joined Lovato onstage to commemorate her six years of sobriety. The legendary hypeman called Lovato a “strong queen,” adding, “What you’ve overcome through trials and tribulations, through dark clouds, you’ve found the sunshine, and now the sun shines on you forever,” as seen in a video posted by a fan on Twitter. The “Wild Thoughts” maestro then led the crowd in singing “Happy Birthday” in honor of Lovato’s sober anniversary.

R&B star Kehlani also shared her support, saying, “You are 100 percent yourself, and that is so rare in this world and this industry.”

Lovato became emotional as she thanked Khaled and Kehlani while the crowd cheered. Through tears, she said, “Yesterday was a really big day for me. Yesterday, six years ago, I was drinking vodka out of a Sprite bottle at 9 in the morning, throwing up in the car, and I just remember thinking, ‘This is no longer cute. This is no longer fun. And I’m just like my dad.’”

She continued, “The reason why I became so open about my story is because I know that there are people here tonight that need to ask for help, and I want you to know that’s okay. Mental health is something that we don’t ever talk about, and we need to take the stigma away. So let’s raise the awareness. Let’s let everybody know it’s okay to have a mental illness.”

Just officially turned 6 years sober. So grateful for another year of joy, health and happiness. It IS possible. 🙏🏼 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) March 15, 2018

The concert occurred the day after Lovato tweeted a message about her sober anniversary, saying, “It IS possible.”