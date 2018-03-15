Rihanna slams Snapchat for controversial Chris Brown ad: 'Shame on you'

Rihanna has a few things to say about a controversial ad on Snapchat that referenced the physical abuse she received from ex-boyfriend Chris Brown.

The ad in question, which has since been taken down amid uproar, promoted a “Would You Rather?” game. “Would you rather… slap Rihanna” or “punch Chris Brown,” the ad read.

“Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess!” the “Wild Thoughts” singer wrote in a statement published to her Instagram Story on Thursday. “I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!”

Rihanna further blasted Snapchat for spending money on “something that would intentionally bring shame to DV [domestic violence] victims and made a joke of it!!!”

“This isn’t about my personal feelings, [‘]cause I don’t have much of them… but all the women, children, and men that have been victims of DV in the past and especially the ones who haven’t made it out yet… you let us down!” she continued. “Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away.”

Rhianna/Snapchat

Snapchat did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment, but a spokesperson issued a statement to Mashable after the ad was posted and then slammed by users. “The ad was reviewed and approved in error, as it violates our advertising guidelines,” the statement read. “We immediately removed the ad last weekend, once we became aware. We are sorry that this happened.”

In 2009, Brown pleaded guilty to felony assault by means likely to cause great bodily injury. He subsequently served five years probation and 180 days of community service, as per a plea agreement that was reached.

In an email to EW commenting on the ad, Brown’s lawyer, Mark Geragos wrote, “Snapchat should consider a name change to Tone Deaf.”