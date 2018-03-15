Jennifer Lopez on her #MeToo moment with a director: 'I was terrified'

Jennifer Lopez once shut down a director who told her to remove her top.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the “Us” singer expressed her support for the Time’s Up movement and shared a #MeToo story of her own from when she was working on one of the first movies of her career.

“I haven’t been abused in the way some women have,” Lopez said. “But have I been told by a director to take off my shirt and show my boobs? Yes, I have. But did I do it? No, I did not.”

Lopez noted that actresses fear they could jeopardize their careers if they don’t comply with such demands, and added that she was afraid to reject the director.

“When I did speak up, I was terrified. I remember my heart beating out of my chest, thinking, ‘What did I do? This man is hiring me!’ It was one of my first movies. But in my mind, I knew the behavior wasn’t right. It could have gone either way for me. But I think ultimately the Bronx in me was like, ‘Nah, we’re not having it.'”

The singer, actress, and producer has previously spoken out in support of the Time’s Up movement, including back in January in a speech from hurricane-ravaged Puerto Rico where she was doing relief work. Wearing black in solidarity with the stars attending the Golden Globes that evening, Lopez said, “A lot of the women with #TimesUp are standing up for equality, to be treated equally, and for sexual harassment. And I stand here today in black, doing the same from far away. And it’s the same thing here in Puerto Rico: We want to be treated equally.”

A representative for Lopez declined to comment when reached by EW.

Read the full profile on Lopez at Harper’s Bazaar.