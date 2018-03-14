Sufjan Stevens’ “Mystery of Love” has gained many fans since it first debuted onscreen as part of the ethereal score to Call Me By Your Name. The tune received an Oscar nomination, and Stevens even performed it at the 2018 Academy Awards with St. Vincent and others, but lost Best Original Song honors to Coco’s “Remember Me.”

Regardless, people seems to love the song and its message. So much so that Australian artist Troye Sivan has turned it into spoken word poetry in a video for the Dazed Digital Texts series. The video was produced, directed, and edited by Bec Evans.

If you can’t get enough of Elio and Oliver’s romance and this beautiful love song, watch the video above for more.