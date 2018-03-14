R&B singer Jorja Smith is Britain's next big thing

If you’re not familiar with R&B singer Jorja Smith, it’s only a matter of time.

The 20-year-old’s vocals have already caught the ears of some of music’s top names. Drake collaborated with the songstress for “Jorja’s Interlude” and “Get It Together,” which were featured on his 21-track playlist More Life in 2017. She was also tapped to be the opening act for Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic World Tour that same year. Kendrick Lamar even looped in Smith for a solo track, “I Am,” on the Billboard 200 chart-topping Black Panther soundtrack.

The soulful, evocative pull of her voice is often compared to that of the late Amy Winehouse. Like Winehouse, Smith also hails from England and has an affinity for jazzy influences. Recently, the “On My Mind” singer was awarded the Brit Critic’s Choice Award. Previous recipients of the honor have included Adele, Florence Welch, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sande, Sam Smith, and Rag’n’Bone Man, so she’s in good company!

Smith spent last fall enchanting audiences across the U.K., but she will kick off the North American leg of her world tour at Coachella on April 14. While Coachella is sold out, you can see which of her tour dates still have tickets available here.

Learn more about Smith in the latest installment of The Upbeat, a new video series presented by Citi, above.