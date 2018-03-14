Justin Timberlake gives away shots to celebrate tour launch

Maybe this man of the woods was just distilling moonshine in the wilderness. At the opening stop of his Man of the Woods Tour in Toronto on Wednesday, Justin Timberlake distributed shots to his band and some lucky fans near the stage.

“Sorry we had to do this — this is our first night,” Timberlake told the audience as he served up the booze. “Here’s to the wonderful city I always have a blast in.”

The 37-year-old pop star also shouted out “the 6” and “motherf–kin’ Drake.”

The celebration capped off an eventful night for Timberlake, who performed 26 tracks in a career-spanning set. “There’s nothing better than watching your man do what they’ve been put on this earth to do,” his wife Jessica Biel tweeted. “I’m so proud of you, man of the woods!”

There's nothing better than watching your man do what they've been put on this earth to do. I’m so proud of you, man of the woods! #MOTWTOUR pic.twitter.com/QFSkvmpwdR — Jessica Biel (@JessicaBiel) March 14, 2018

With North American and European dates that stretch into January 2019, Timberlake’s tour extends his re-emergence in the music sphere. In February, he released his fifth studio LP and headlined the Super Bowl halftime show. For more, revisit EW’s inside look at the making of Man of the Woods.