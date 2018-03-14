Why Harry Styles fans are calling his new song 'Medicine' a bi anthem

Somebody alert Adam Rippon. Now might be an optimal time to revisit his crush on Harry Styles.

Tuesday night, during a stop in Paris, France, for his world tour, the original One Direction defector performed an unreleased song titled “Medicine,” and the lyrics have had fans buzzing about whether the Brit is identifying as bisexual.

“The boys and the girls are here/ I mess around with him/ And I’m OK with it,” Styles can be heard singing on a clip from the concert one fan shared with Twitter last night (below).

“the boys and the girls are here, i mess around with him, and i’m okay with it”

this is the new bi anthem, thank you harry styles pic.twitter.com/xh76WhnxMd — ari the useless gay (@emptyskv) March 13, 2018

It wasn’t long before others were praising the “Sign of the Times” artist for creating “the new bi anthem” and conducting their own amateur sleuthing.

PETITION FOR HARRY STYLES TO RELEASE THE STUDIO VERSION OF MEDICINE ALL IN FAVOR RT pic.twitter.com/h0T8TanEMB — dee (@harrymoonchild) March 12, 2018

my kids won’t be getting cough drops or flu shots they’ll just get harry styles’ unreleased masterpiece medicine on a loop until they feel better — #1 medicine stan (@ONLYAVGEL) March 12, 2018

HE DEFINITELY SAYS ‘I’ll treat you like a gentleman’ at 0:24 YOU CANT CHANGE MY MIND https://t.co/flyNvR85qW — jacklyn (@hardIiquorhs) March 13, 2018

Even South African-born Australian pop YouTuber-turned-pop-star Troye Sivan shared his excitement for the new track.

The lyrics of Medicine by @Harry_Styles have me 🤪😵🤑 — troye sivan (@troyesivan) March 13, 2018

Representatives for Styles did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.