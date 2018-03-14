Why Harry Styles fans are calling his new song 'Medicine' a bi anthem

Somebody alert Adam Rippon. Now might be an optimal time to revisit his crush on Harry Styles.
Tuesday night, during a stop in Paris, France, for his world tour, the original One Direction defector performed an unreleased song titled “Medicine,” and the lyrics have had fans buzzing about whether the Brit is identifying as bisexual.
“The boys and the girls are here/ I mess around with him/ And I’m OK with it,” Styles can be heard singing on a clip from the concert one fan shared with Twitter last night (below).
It wasn’t long before others were praising the “Sign of the Times” artist for creating “the new bi anthem” and conducting their own amateur sleuthing.
Even South African-born Australian pop YouTuber-turned-pop-star Troye Sivan shared his excitement for the new track.
Representatives for Styles did not immediately respond to EW’s requests for comment.
