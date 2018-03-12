Alicia Vikander kicks butt in video for K.Flay's Tomb Raider song 'Run for Your Life'

A bad-ass heroine needs an equally bad-ass soundtrack — and K.Flay is not about to leave Lara Croft hanging.

The alt-rock/hip-hop singer, who was the only woman nominated in the rock categories at the 2018 Grammys, is giving the iconic Tomb Raider character a new theme song with “Run for Your Life,” whose high-energy music video is premiering on EW today.

“It’s so exciting, especially because the film centers on such a strong female character,” K.Flay tells EW about becoming a part of the film, which hits theaters March 16 and stars Alicia Vikander in the role once played by Angelina Jolie. “I really connected with that sense of independence in the movie. The song is about doing everything in your power to survive when the odds are stacked against you, when people doubt you, when you’ve been left behind. Instead of cowering, you rise up.”

And while the “Blood in the Cut” singer isn’t jumping through ruins the way Vikander does in the film’s trailer, shooting the “Run for Your Life” clip — which features footage from the movie — required her to break a sweat, too.

“For me, the video was all about capturing the energy and emotion of the song,” says K.Flay, who also kicks off the second leg of her U.S. tour today. “One of the reasons I like video shoots is that you get to reimagine the song in a physical, corporeal way.”