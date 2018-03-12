Beyoncé and JAY-Z announce joint tour

After rumors circulated last week, JAY-Z and Beyoncé formally announced an upcoming joint tour on Monday morning. The OTR II Tour follows the musical power couple’s 2014 On The Run Tour, which grossed $109 million and spawned an HBO concert special of the same name. The duo’s new tour kicks off on June 6 in Cardiff, U.K., and will stop in 15 cities across the U.K. and Europe and 21 cities in North America.

While the original On The Run Tour followed a seismic year for both Bey and Jay — in 2013 they released their Beyoncé and Magna Carta Holy Grail albums, respectively — their cultural status has grown considerably since. For one, both Beyoncé’s 2016 album Lemonade and JAY-Z’s 2017 album 4:44 scored Album of the Year nominations at the Grammys, and both artists staged successful solo tours behind those acclaimed projects. (Jay didn’t perform on Lemonade, but Beyoncé guested on 4:44‘s “Family Feud.”)

Offstage, their lives have been similarly eventful. Lemonade famously detailed Jay’s marital transgressions, though the couple appears to have subsequently patched up their relationship; the couple welcomed twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, in June 2017. Meanwhile, both artists have continued their political activism, with Beyoncé promoting protections for transgender youth and JAY-Z speaking out against the war on drugs and mass incarceration.

See the full itinerary for Bey and Jay’s upcoming tour below.

OTR II UK/EUROPEAN TOUR DATES:

June 06 — Cardiff, UK — Principality Stadium — On sale March 23

June 09 — Glasgow, UK— Hampden Park— On sale March 23

June 13 — Manchester, UK — Etihad Stadium — On sale March 23

June 15 — London, UK — London Stadium — On sale March 23

June 19 — Amsterdam, NL — Amsterdam Arena — On sale March 19

June 23 — Copenhagen, DK — Parken Stadium — On sale March 19

June 25 — Stockholm, SW — Friends Arena — On sale March 23

June 28 — Berlin, DE — Olympiastadion — On sale March 19

June 30 — Warsaw, PL — Stadion Narodowy — On sale March 23

July 03 — Cologne, DE — RheinEnergieStadion — On sale March 19

July 06 — Milan, IT — San Siro — On sale March 19

July 08 — Rome, IT — Stadio Olimpico — On sale March 19

July 11 — Barcelona, ES — Olympic Stadium — On sale March 19

July 14 — Paris, FR — Stade de France — On sale March 19

July 17 — Nice, FR — Allianz Riviera — On sale March 19

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 — Cleveland, OH — FirstEnergy Stadium — On sale March 19

July 28 — Washington, DC — FedEx Field — On sale March 19

July 30 — Philadelphia, PA — Lincoln Financial Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 02 — E. Rutherford, NJ — MetLife Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 05 — Boston, MA — Gillette Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 08 — Minneapolis, MN — US Bank Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 10 — Chicago, IL — Soldier Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 13 — Detroit, MI — Ford Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 18 — Buffalo, NY — New Era Field — On sale March 19

Aug. 23 — Nashville, TN — Vanderbilt Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 25 — Atlanta, GA — Mercedes Benz Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 29 — Orlando, FL — Camping World Stadium — On sale March 19

Aug. 31 — Miami, FL — Hard Rock Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 11 — Arlington, TX — AT&T Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 13 — New Orleans, LA — Mercedes-Benz Superdome — On sale March 19

Sept. 15 — Houston,TX — NRG Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 19 — Phoenix, AZ — University of Phoenix Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 22 — Los Angeles, CA — Rose Bowl — On sale March 19

Sept. 27 — San Diego, CA — SDCCU Stadium — On sale March 19

Sept. 29 — Santa Clara, CA — Levi’s Stadium — On sale March 19

Oct. 02 — Vancouver, BC — BC Place — On sale March 19

For complete tour and ticket information visit: www.livenation.com, www.beyonce.com, and www.rocnation.com. Presale info here and from Tidal: