When you’re the most watched woman in the world, it’s easy to be misunderstood, misconstrued, made to feel invisible.

That’s the idea behind Taylor Swift’s newest music video — and the narrative behind her latest album, reputation — for the single “Delicate,” which premiered during the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday night. The clip sees Swift giving a red carpet interview before heading toward the bathroom, where she soon realizes strangers, fans, even her own security team can no longer see her. But she uses this newfound power to her advantage, shimmying across an entire hotel lobby, dancing barefoot through a subway station, and running outside in the rain, while the world passes her by, ignoring her every move.

“Delicate” is the fourth song from reputation to get a music video, joining the ranks of “Look What You Made Me Do,” “…Ready For It?” and “End Game” featuring Ed Sheeran and Future. It was also directed by frequent Swift collaborator Joseph Kahn.

Swift was absent from the iHeartRadio Awards on Sunday — where she won Female Artist of the Year — due to preparations for her upcoming stadium tour, which kicks off May 8 in Glendale, Arizona with openers Camila Cabello and Charli XCX.

Watch the full music video above.