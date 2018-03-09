Vanessa Carlton slams Chris Brown for posting her song

Vanessa Carlton called out Chris Brown for posting a clip from her hit song “A Thousand Miles” to his Instagram account on International Women’s Day.

“Today Chris Brown posted my video. I am now being repeatedly tagged to his account. Being that today is International Women’s Day I feel compelled to draw a line,” she wrote, shortly before setting her Instagram account to private. “I support survivors not perpetrators of domestic violence. I do not want to be associated with an artist that has assaulted women on a day like today. Thank you. #internationalwomensday.”

Carlton’s post referred to Brown’s highly publicized assault of then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009, as well as further allegations of violence that have recurred throughout his career.

Brown responded on Instagram, tagging Carlton in a post with the caption, “I posted a song that was and still is a great song and the artist felt she was doing her duty as a WOMAN to continue to spread this kind of hatred today. I won’t keep it up long. I just hope she knows she is loved and her song is great.”

Brown later deleted the message. In fact, most of the feud has now been removed from the Internet, except for a final clip on Brown’s Instagram of Terry Crews singing along to “Thousand Miles” in the film White Chicks, with the caption, “I LOVE THIS SONG”.