As part of Spotify’s new Amplify hub, Demi Lovato has shared a Spanish-language version of her recent hit single “Tell Me You Love Me,” off her 2017 album of the same name. Below, EW is excited to premiere the new iteration of Lovato’s song, along with exclusive footage of the pop star in the studio.

The Amplify hub marks an initiative from Spotify to boost marginalized voices and pivotal issues. According to a press release, upcoming focuses of the hub include gender equality, mental health, LGBTQ rights, and immigration.

But the streaming giant’s Lovato collaboration — auspiciously released on International Women’s Day and during Women’s History Month — is the biggest piece of content yet for the platform’s inaugural theme, “Amplify Women.” Launched on March 1 and featuring a continuous stream of new content through the month, the hub includes podcasts and playlists representing female voices and views.

“Our world is inspiring people to speak up about the things they believe in, to make a difference, to make a change,” Lovato said in a statement. “One of the things that people are speaking out against is women’s rights. Women hold so much power, so much strength, we really need to embrace that as a society and all genders.”

The Spanish-language version of “Tell Me You Love Me” also ties into another Spotify effort. To link Amplify’s emphasis of female voices and Latin music’s recent global surge in popularity, Spotify announced a “Women of Latin” initiative to elevate women in its Latin hub.

Over the last year, Latin music has become a major force in contemporary pop music. Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee topped the Billboard Hot 100 for a record-tying 16 weeks last summer with their hit “Despacito,” which was bolstered with a Justin Bieber remix. Last fall, Beyoncé scored a hit of her own when she remixed J Balvin and Willy William’s “Mi Gente.” Even Lovato forayed into the Latin pop realm, teaming up with Fonsi on November’s “Échame la Culpa,” which peaked at No. 47. In October, Lovato honored one of the genre’s iconic artists when she dressed as Selena for Halloween.

Above, listen to EW’s exclusive premiere of Lovato’s Spanish-language “Tell Me You Love Me,” as well as exclusive footage of the pop star in the studio recording and discussing gender equality and women’s rights.