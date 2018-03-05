Listen to Lana Del Rey's haunting cover of Madonna's 'You Must Love Me' from Evita

Lana del Rey has released a cover of Madonna’s 1997 Oscar-winning Evita ballad “You Must Love Me.”

Part of Andrew Lloyd Webber Unmasked: The Platinum Collection — a “personally curated” set of songs to honor the composer’s 70th birthday — Del Rey’s take on the ballad is more haunting than Madonna’s original.

“Andrew Lloyd Webber has been one of my primary inspirations in music,” said Del Rey in a press release, “so to do a cover of one of his songs is a dream.”

Other contributions include Beyoncé’s performance of “Learn to be Lonely” from The Phantom of the Opera film at the 2005 Academy Awards and Nicole Scherzinger’s cover of “Memory” from Cats.

“You Must Love Me” was written by Webber and Tim Rice for the film version of Evita. The song went on to earn the Oscar for Best Original Song, and Madonna earned the Golden Globe for Best Actress for her performance as Eva Perón.

Andrew Lloyd Webber Unmasked: The Platinum Collection is set to be released on March 16.

Listen to Del Rey’s cover above.