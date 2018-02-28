Keith Richards apologizes to Mick Jagger for saying he should get a vasectomy

Mick Jagger can’t get no satisfaction — but he does get an apology.

His fellow Rolling Stones bandmate Keith Richards tweeted an apology Wednesday, saying remarks he made about Jagger in a Wall Street Journal interview were “out of line” and that he had apologized to the Stones frontman in person.

In the WSJ profile, Richards called his bandmate a “randy old bastard” and advised that Jagger get a vasectomy given he had recently welcomed his eighth child at the age of 73. “It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age,” said Richards. “Those poor kids!”

The statement went viral and Richards promptly issued a mea culpa on Twitter. “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person,” he wrote.

The two bandmates have a notoriously difficult relationship. Richards called Jagger “unbearable” in his 2010 memoir Life and told GQ in 2015 that Jagger’s solo albums had “nothing to say.”

The pair seems to be able to navigate their thorny relationship well enough to keep The Rolling Stones afloat, however; the band’s No Filter Tour launches May 18 in Dublin, and they recently won a Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album for the 2017 record “Blue and Lonesome.”