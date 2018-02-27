The Spice Girls are reuniting to explore “some incredible new opportunities together,” as they announced in early February, but what exactly does that entail? According to Mel B, it might mean an appearance at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.

The ladies of The Real talk show freaked out when their Tuesday guest said that she got an invite to the sure-to-be extravagant affair. They utterly lost it, though, when Mel B revealed the rest of the Spice Girls will also be attending.

“Maybe you can answer, maybe not. Will the Spice Girls be performing at the reception?” co-host Loni Love asked.

“Ugh, this is where I’m like…” Mel B responded, and it was this hesitation that Love took to mean, “Yes! They are performing!”

“I need to go. I’m gonna be fired,” Mel B remarked after throwing her cue cards in the air.

To be clear, a non-answer is not confirmation. What Scary Spice did say, however, is the group is “back with [Spice Girls manager] Simon Fuller” and that, “yes,” some sort of a reunion is a possibility.

Earlier this month, Victoria Beckham shot down TMZ’s report that the gals were officially getting back together for a reunion concert tour that would apparently start in the U.K. before heading to the U.S. “I’m not going on tour. The girls aren’t going on tour,” she told Vogue during New York Fashion Week.

But now it seems there’s hope again.

Markle will wed Prince Harry on May 19 in a ceremony beginning at 12 p.m. U.K. time (7 a.m. ET/4 a.m. PT) at St. George’s Chapel, according to the first details released by palace officials. The couple will then ride through the streets of Windsor in a horse-drawn carriage starting an hour later.

Another famous Brit, Elton John, might’ve also scored a ticket to the royal wedding, as the singer rescheduled two of his Las Vegas performances that were once set for that same weekend. Coincidence?